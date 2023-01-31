SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.