Spell Token One Day Volume Hits $14.27 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00397958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.68 or 0.27933700 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00585709 BTC.

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

