Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €64.20 ($69.78) and last traded at €64.40 ($70.00). Approximately 25,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.60 ($70.22).
Stabilus Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.91.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
