Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,981. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

