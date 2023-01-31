StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.83.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.