StockNews.com Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,180. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

