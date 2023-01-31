StockNews.com Downgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.76. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.