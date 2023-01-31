StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Price Performance
NL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The company has a market cap of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 13.76%.
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
