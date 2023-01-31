StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The company has a market cap of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

