StockNews.com Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Buy

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.06. 535,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

