Streamr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.91 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $26.27 million and $5.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

