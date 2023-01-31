Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $44.47 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $12.48 or 0.00053911 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,564,073 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

