Strike Price Tops $12.91 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00055680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00405113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28444010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00590891 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,564,073 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

