Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,888. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

