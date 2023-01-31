Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of PEP opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

