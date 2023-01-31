Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Trading Down 2.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,681,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,048,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

