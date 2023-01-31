SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $893.14 million, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SunOpta by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

