SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $893.14 million, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.48.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
