Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 5,956,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,564,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

