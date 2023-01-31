Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,703. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

