Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

