Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.90.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

