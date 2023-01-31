Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,916.47 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,916.47 or 0.08295982 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $92.85 million and $1.78 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.