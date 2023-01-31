The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Up 4.2 %

PUM opened at €62.20 ($67.61) on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.