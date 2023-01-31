The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.50. 3,332,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

