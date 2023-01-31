Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.46 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $326.25 million and approximately $28.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00084756 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00058312 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009966 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025815 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001922 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,014,726,559 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
