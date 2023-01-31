Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $486.20 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Threshold has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $486.20 million and approximately $337.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00216304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00155372 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,978,588.782456 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04039852 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $48,299,588.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.