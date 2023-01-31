TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Coupang comprises approximately 7.1% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

