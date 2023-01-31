TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $945.28 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $945.28 million and $50.33 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 945,356,207 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
