Truist Financial Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $273.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $237.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.35.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
