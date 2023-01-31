U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.43% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

