Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. 679,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.