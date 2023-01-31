United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 812,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,465,210 shares.The stock last traded at $182.70 and had previously closed at $176.97.

The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

