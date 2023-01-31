United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

