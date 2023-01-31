Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.85. 397,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

