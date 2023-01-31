Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,497 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 848.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

