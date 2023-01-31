Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 860,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,797. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

