Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

