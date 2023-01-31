Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $49,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,329. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

