VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 30,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $372,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

