Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. 61,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,305. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

