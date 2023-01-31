Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.25.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

