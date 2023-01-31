W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

