Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,747,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,772,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

