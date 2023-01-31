Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.88

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.88 and last traded at $160.88, with a volume of 10322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.80.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.