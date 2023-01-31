WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.60

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.60 and last traded at $147.36, with a volume of 131025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.05.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

