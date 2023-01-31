WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 68,610,000 shares. Currently, 38.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of WeWork stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748,296. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WeWork will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

