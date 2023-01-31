Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,193,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 594,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 96,142 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 71,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 1,072,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,819. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

