Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

WMB traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 2,915,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.