Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.87. The stock had a trading volume of 733,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

