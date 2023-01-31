Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,908. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

