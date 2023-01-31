Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $271.04

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.04 and last traded at $269.90, with a volume of 2994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $929.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

